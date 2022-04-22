Netflix, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.77 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Netflix in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the Internet television network will earn $10.77 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2023 earnings at $11.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $29.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NFLX. TheStreet lowered Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Edward Jones lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.31.

NFLX stock opened at $218.22 on Friday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $211.52 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $96.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $363.91 and a 200 day moving average of $507.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

