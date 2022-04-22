Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

STIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 10,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,087.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William Andrew Macan sold 11,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $40,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 144,176 shares of company stock worth $424,933 and have sold 31,759 shares worth $103,245. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Neuronetics by 710.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Neuronetics by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 65,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Neuronetics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,571,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after buying an additional 45,723 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STIM stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $77.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.02. Neuronetics has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $17.92.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 56.39% and a negative return on equity of 33.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

