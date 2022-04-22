New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$255.43 million during the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.41.

NGD stock opened at C$2.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.97. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.29 and a 1 year high of C$2.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.24.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

