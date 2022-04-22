New Gold (TSE:NGD) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$3.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$2.25. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NGD. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.49.

Shares of TSE NGD traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.11. 602,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,937. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08. New Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.29 and a 52 week high of C$2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.03.

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$255.43 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

