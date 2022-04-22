New Jersey Resources Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:NJR)

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.363 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

New Jersey Resources has a payout ratio of 59.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect New Jersey Resources to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NJR. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,538,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,874,000 after buying an additional 266,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,629,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,954,000 after purchasing an additional 93,033 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 91,993 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 206,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 240,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

