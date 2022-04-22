New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EDU. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 37,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 17,998 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $74,058,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 290.1% in the third quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 5,378,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $167.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

