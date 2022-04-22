Newell Brands (NWL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Newell Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $23.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.81. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Newell Brands by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

