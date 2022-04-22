Newmark Group (NMRK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect Newmark Group to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Newmark Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.23 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Newmark Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $19.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.09%.

In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 286,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,370. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 40,597 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 290.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 337,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 251,093 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 264,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Newmark Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the period. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NMRK shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

About Newmark Group (Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.