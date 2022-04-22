Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

NYSE:NEM traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.73. 587,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,209,393. The firm has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 0.30. Newmont has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Newmont alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 151.72%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.15.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.