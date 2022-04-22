NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,428.75 ($109.66).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($97.58) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on NEXT from GBX 7,100 ($92.38) to GBX 6,900 ($89.77) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($121.65) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,250 ($120.35) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, March 25th.

LON NXT opened at GBX 6,284 ($81.76) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,369.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,341.29. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 5,578 ($72.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,484 ($110.38). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54. The company has a market capitalization of £8.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

