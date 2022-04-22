NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives GBX 8,428.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,428.75 ($109.66).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($97.58) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, April 11th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,250 ($120.35) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,800 ($101.48) to GBX 7,280 ($94.72) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($121.65) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NXT stock opened at GBX 6,284 ($81.76) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £8.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,369.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,341.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54. NEXT has a 52-week low of GBX 5,578 ($72.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,484 ($110.38).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

