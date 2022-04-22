NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.73 Per Share

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.7325 per share by the solar energy provider on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

NextEra Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 146.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.9%.

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded down $5.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.87. 28,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,370. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.41 and its 200 day moving average is $79.87. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $63.59 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.32. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

NEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 3,310.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,253,580 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $612,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040,908 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,219 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $12,257,000 after buying an additional 13,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

