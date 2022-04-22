NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares cut their price target on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “speculative” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

NFI stock traded down C$0.33 on Friday, reaching C$14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,782. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -57.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.69. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$13.47 and a 12-month high of C$31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.77.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$757.22 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -257.85%.

In related news, Director Larry Dean Edwards purchased 5,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,072.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$208,704. Also, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 547,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.01 per share, with a total value of C$8,757,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,537,387 shares in the company, valued at C$136,683,565.87. Insiders have purchased a total of 982,580 shares of company stock worth $15,485,854 in the last 90 days.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

