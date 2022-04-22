nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

LASR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on nLIGHT from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 450,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at $1,595,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in nLIGHT in the 4th quarter valued at $1,140,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 35,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,714,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,004,000 after buying an additional 50,626 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LASR stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $623.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 2.36. nLIGHT has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $36.95.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

