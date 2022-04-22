Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,989,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,111,000 after buying an additional 89,426 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,396,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,622 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $251,341,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,672,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,419,000 after purchasing an additional 450,124 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,462,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,379 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.64.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

