Norman Payson Sells 8,330 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $365,770.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 505,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,208,624.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 7th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $389,760.70.
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $374,766.70.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Norman Payson sold 8,510 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $387,205.00.
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $366,520.00.
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $294,049.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $337,281.70.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $336,115.50.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $327,285.70.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $320,371.80.
Shares of PGNY stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,708. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day moving average is $48.82.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Progyny by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Progyny by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,388,000 after acquiring an additional 712,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Progyny by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 319,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,434,000 after acquiring an additional 71,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny (Get Rating)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
