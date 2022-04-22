Norman Payson Sells 8,330 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $365,770.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 505,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,208,624.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $389,760.70.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $374,766.70.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Norman Payson sold 8,510 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $387,205.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $366,520.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $294,049.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $337,281.70.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $336,115.50.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $327,285.70.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $320,371.80.

Shares of PGNY stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,708. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day moving average is $48.82.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Progyny by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Progyny by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,388,000 after acquiring an additional 712,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Progyny by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 319,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,434,000 after acquiring an additional 71,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny (Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

