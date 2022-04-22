Northeast Bank (NBN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect Northeast Bank to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $26.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.28 million.

Shares of NASDAQ NBN opened at $37.34 on Friday. Northeast Bank has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.47. The firm has a market cap of $311.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Northeast Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Northeast Bank by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

