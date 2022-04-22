Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NTIC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

NASDAQ NTIC opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Northern Technologies International by 521.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

