Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0793 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $32.34 on Friday. Northland Power has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $37.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63.

Get Northland Power alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.