Northland Power (NPI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Northland Power (TSE: NPI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/21/2022 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$50.00 to C$51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$50.00 to C$51.00.

4/14/2022 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$44.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.25 to C$46.25.

2/28/2022 – Northland Power was given a new C$50.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE:NPI opened at C$40.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.74. Northland Power Inc. has a twelve month low of C$34.95 and a twelve month high of C$44.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.07.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$640.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$557.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.5045022 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.16%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

