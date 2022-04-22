Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $94.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Novartis has a strong and diverse portfolio. Solid momentum in key brands like psoriasis drug Cosentyx, cardiovascular drug Entresto, gene therapy Zolgensma, the oncology portfolio and the launch of Kesimpta continue to boost performance. The launch of additional drugs like Pluvicto, Piqray, Leqvio and Mayzent and the label expansion of key drugs should also aid performance. The pipeline progress is impressive, and the company has some promising candidates. However, the Sandoz division continues to affect the overall business due to pricing pressures. The strategic review (retaining the business to separation) of Sandoz is progressing, and an update is expected by the end of 2022. Generic competition for key drugs and pipeline setbacks also pose concerns. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NVS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Erste Group raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.83.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.75. 129,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,104. Novartis has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The firm has a market cap of $200.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

