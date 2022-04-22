NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.28 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for NRG Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.27.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of NRG opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.11. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 33.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

