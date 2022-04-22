NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NRG Energy’s operations are subject to extensive regulations at both federal and state levels. The utility’s international operation exposes it to political and economic risks, which may negatively impact its business. The functioning of old units might result in unplanned outages and disrupt operations. Also, the performance could be impacted by disruption of fuel delivery. The stiff competition in the wholesale power market is a key headwind. In the past year, shares of the company have underperformed the industry. The company continues to expand through organic and inorganic initiatives. NRG Energy’s diverse customer base provides stability and customer migration will not affect earnings. It is boosting shareholder value via dividend payments. The company is strengthening its balance sheet through proper management of debts.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NRG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NRG Energy stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.37. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,224,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,031,000 after purchasing an additional 740,730 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in NRG Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,726,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,661,000 after buying an additional 36,554 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in NRG Energy by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,922,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,974,000 after acquiring an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,061,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,973,000 after purchasing an additional 288,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

