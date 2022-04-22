Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Director Sells $47,720.00 in Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $47,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,332.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NUS traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.33. 826,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.65. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $62.70.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUS. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

About Nu Skin Enterprises (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.