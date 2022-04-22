Nucor Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $7.89 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nucor in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $7.89 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.03. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s FY2022 earnings at $22.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

NYSE:NUE opened at $175.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.81. Nucor has a 12 month low of $75.60 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.39 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Nucor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.9% in the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 7.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 131,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $647,789.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

