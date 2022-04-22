Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $142.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.34% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NUE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.27.
Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $175.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.81. Nucor has a twelve month low of $75.60 and a twelve month high of $187.90.
In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $647,789.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Nucor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 23.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 131,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
