Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $142.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NUE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $175.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.81. Nucor has a twelve month low of $75.60 and a twelve month high of $187.90.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $647,789.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Nucor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 23.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 131,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.