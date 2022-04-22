Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $142.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NUE stock opened at $175.59 on Friday. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $75.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 8.55%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 83,514 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Nucor by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Nucor by 572.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.