Nucor (NYSE:NUE) PT Raised to $168.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 2.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.09.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,782. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.81. Nucor has a 12-month low of $75.60 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 131,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

