Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nuvei’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.45. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nuvei.

Several research firms have commented on NVEI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nuvei from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.90.

NVEI opened at $61.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.02. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. 4.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

