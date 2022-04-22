nVent Electric (NVT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect nVent Electric to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect nVent Electric to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $537,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 222.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Vertical Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

nVent Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.