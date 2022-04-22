OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

NYSE OFG traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.43. 2,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.82. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $30.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.35%.

In other news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $70,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jorge Colon purchased 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,989.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after buying an additional 464,637 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 625,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after buying an additional 220,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 78,460 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 46,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 44,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on OFG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

