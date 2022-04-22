Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

OLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OLO stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. OLO has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. OLO’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OLO news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $264,870.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,318,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $4,694,046.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OLO during the 4th quarter worth about $600,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OLO by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,348,000 after purchasing an additional 252,493 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

