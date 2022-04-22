ON (NYSE:ONON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH. “

ONON has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

ON stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. ON has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.09.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $207.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.28 million. Equities analysts predict that ON will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ON by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile (Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

