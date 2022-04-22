One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.06

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:OMIP traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 7.25 ($0.09). 787,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,830. One Media iP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.82. The firm has a market cap of £16.13 million and a P/E ratio of 21.17.
One Media iP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
