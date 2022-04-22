One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.06

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:OMIP traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 7.25 ($0.09). 787,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,830. One Media iP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.82. The firm has a market cap of £16.13 million and a P/E ratio of 21.17.

One Media iP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

