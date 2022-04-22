OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.27.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of OMF traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $48.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.84. OneMain has a 12-month low of $42.13 and a 12-month high of $63.19.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 44.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OneMain will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 38.58%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 66.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

