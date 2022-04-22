OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) will post $14.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.68 million to $15.19 million. OptimizeRx reported sales of $11.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year sales of $82.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.10 million to $84.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $120.18 million, with estimates ranging from $111.33 million to $129.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). OptimizeRx had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $728,804.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 292.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 30,259 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at about $529,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 88.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 10.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.15 million, a P/E ratio of 402.93 and a beta of 0.73. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

