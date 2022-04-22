Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.
Shares of OPCH opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $30.41.
In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $156,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $461,460. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,955,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 20.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 31,772 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 64.7% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,375 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 40.3% in the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,032,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,060,000 after acquiring an additional 296,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 194.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 206,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Option Care Health (Get Rating)
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.