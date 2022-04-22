Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.

Shares of OPCH opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $927.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $156,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $461,460. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,955,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 20.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 31,772 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 64.7% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,375 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 40.3% in the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,032,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,060,000 after acquiring an additional 296,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 194.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 206,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

