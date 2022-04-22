Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. engages in the production and sale of chemicals and petrochemical products. Its activities are structured in three production chains: Chlorine-Vinyl Chain, involved in the manufacture of plasticizers and phthalic anhydride; Fluorine Chain, focused on the extraction of fluorspar and its transformation into acid grade, metallurgical grade and hydrofluoric acid; and Integral Solutions, specialized in the production of PVC pipe systems, connections and plastic accessories, as well as geo-systems, such as geo-textiles and geo-drains. The Company serves construction and civil infrastructure, water supply and basic sanitation, power generation, transportation, communication, health care, and other industries. Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Tlalnepantla, Mexico. “
MXCHY stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. Orbia Advance has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16.
Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.
