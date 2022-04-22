Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $700.00.

DOGEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DOGEF traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.50. 1,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.58. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $97.00 and a twelve month high of $168.50.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

