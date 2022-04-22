OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 725.40 ($9.44).
OSB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on OSB Group from GBX 645 ($8.39) to GBX 790 ($10.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.46) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.82) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday.
In other OSB Group news, insider April Talintyre sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.87), for a total transaction of £907,500 ($1,180,718.19).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.10 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.31%.
OSB Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.
Featured Articles
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.