OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 725.40 ($9.44).

OSB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on OSB Group from GBX 645 ($8.39) to GBX 790 ($10.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.46) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.82) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday.

In other OSB Group news, insider April Talintyre sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.87), for a total transaction of £907,500 ($1,180,718.19).

Shares of OSB Group stock opened at GBX 578.50 ($7.53) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 534.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 529.10. OSB Group has a 1-year low of GBX 407 ($5.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 608.50 ($7.92).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.10 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.31%.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

