OSI Systems (OSIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. OSI Systems has set its FY22 guidance at $5.75-6.02 EPS.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect OSI Systems to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $81.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $76.35 and a 12-month high of $102.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.07.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OSIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $913,756.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in OSI Systems by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 27,655 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in OSI Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in OSI Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

