Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$23.00 price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.25.

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$17.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion and a PE ratio of -120.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.69. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$13.60 and a twelve month high of C$18.59.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$50.67 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -148.94%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

