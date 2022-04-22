Otter Tail Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Otter Tail in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Otter Tail’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $333.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $62.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.49. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $45.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter worth $218,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,994,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,852,000 after purchasing an additional 101,259 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 46,373 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,231,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth about $2,410,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

