Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

OSTK stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.85. 16,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,837. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.13. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 3.92.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $350,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,569 shares of company stock valued at $899,645 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 12,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.