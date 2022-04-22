Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.41.

Shares of OVV stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.25. 74,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,067,294. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.86.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JB Investments Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 7,458,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,366,000 after buying an additional 625,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after buying an additional 157,323 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 9,931.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,756,000 after buying an additional 3,900,089 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,710,000 after buying an additional 1,649,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 28.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,831,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,058,000 after buying an additional 621,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

