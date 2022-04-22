Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Oxford Biomedica stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. Oxford Biomedica has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

