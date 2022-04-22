Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 106.48%. The company had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter.

Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

OXSQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oxford Square Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $26,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 9,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $35,861.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 65,339 shares of company stock worth $261,965 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,304 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

