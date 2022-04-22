OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on OZMLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of OZMLF opened at $19.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. OZ Minerals has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

