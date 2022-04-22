Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pacific Basin Shipping Limited provides marine transportation services and logistical support to its customers through the commercial operation of a large, modern and uniformly-sized fleet of shallow-draft Handysize dry bulk carriers. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited is based in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong. “

Shares of PCFBY stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

