PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter.

PACW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.34.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

In related news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $489,000. Western Financial Corporation raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 100,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

